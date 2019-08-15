Fire at central Las Vegas business damages vehicles, shed

Investigators are working to determine what caused a Thursday morning fire at an auto sales business in central Las Vegas.

A shed and vehicles burn at B&B Auto Sales, 3800 Vegas Drive, early Thursday morning, Aug. 15, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Investigators are working to determine what caused a Thursday morning fire at an auto sales business in central Las Vegas.

A fire that involved three vehicles and a large shed was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. at B&B Auto Sales, 3800 Vegas Drive, just west of North Rancho Drive, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.No one was injured.

Clark County Fire Department inspectors were called to the scene.

As crews fought the fire, an “agitated” man confronted firefighters and tried to break into equipment, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said in a text.

The man was detained, Phenis said. His involvement in the fire has not been determined.

