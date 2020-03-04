Fire at east Las Vegas home displaces 13 people

Four adults and nine children were displaced after an east Las Vegas home caught fire Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four adults and nine children were displaced after their east Las Vegas home caught fire Tuesday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the house just before 8 p.m. on the 3700 block of Northern Light Drive, near Alexander and Walnut roads, and put the fire out within 15 minutes, Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said in a statement. She said nearly 30 personnel responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

