Fire at western Las Vegas dental office ruled arson

The fire, which started just after 3 a.m. at an office in the Dona Maria Plaza, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, was believed to be intentionally set.

A fire in a dental office at 3211 N. Tenaya Way about 3 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, is believed to have been intentionally set, say investigators for the Las Vegas Fire Department. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire in a dental office at 3211 N. Tenaya Way about 3 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, is believed to have been intentionally set, say investigators for the Las Vegas Fire Department. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire Thursday morning at a dental office in northwest Las Vegas has been ruled arson by investigators.

The fire, which started just after 3 a.m. at an office in the Dona Maria Plaza, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, was believed to be intentionally set, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a tweet.

UPDATE: @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators believe that a fire that started in a dental office in the Dona Maria Plaza at 3211 N Tenaya Way at 3:04AM today was intentionally set & is being investigated as arson. Fire sprinklers put the fire out. No injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/6T1mPWsi9X — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 30, 2019

Sprinklers extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries. Without the sprinklers, the Fire Department said, the blaze would have spread to other businesses.

A few adjacent offices sustained minor smoke damage.