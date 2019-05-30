Fire at western Las Vegas dental office ruled arson
The fire, which started just after 3 a.m. at an office in the Dona Maria Plaza, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, was believed to be intentionally set.
A fire Thursday morning at a dental office in northwest Las Vegas has been ruled arson by investigators.
UPDATE: @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators believe that a fire that started in a dental office in the Dona Maria Plaza at 3211 N Tenaya Way at 3:04AM today was intentionally set & is being investigated as arson. Fire sprinklers put the fire out. No injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/6T1mPWsi9X
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 30, 2019
Sprinklers extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries. Without the sprinklers, the Fire Department said, the blaze would have spread to other businesses.
A few adjacent offices sustained minor smoke damage.
