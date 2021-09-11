Fire damages 8 apartments, displaces 20 in central Las Vegas
A two-alarm fire damaged eight units of an apartment building and displaced approximately 20 residents Saturday in the central Las Vegas Valley.
A two-alarm fire damaged eight units of an apartment building and displaced approximately 20 residents Saturday in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded at 1:20 p.m. to Sundance Village Apartments, 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., near Torrey Pines. A fire in a ground unit extended to the second floor and into the attic, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.
Three apartments had extensive damage, one apartment was heavily damaged, and four had minor damage, the department said.
No injuries were reported.