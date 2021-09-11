94°F
Fire damages 8 apartments, displaces 20 in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2021 - 3:03 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2021 - 7:11 pm
Crews battle a fire Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sundance Village Apartments on the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
A two-alarm fire damaged eight units of an apartment building and displaced approximately 20 residents Saturday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded at 1:20 p.m. to Sundance Village Apartments, 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., near Torrey Pines. A fire in a ground unit extended to the second floor and into the attic, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

Three apartments had extensive damage, one apartment was heavily damaged, and four had minor damage, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

