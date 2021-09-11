Fire damages 8 apartments in central Las Vegas Valley
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at 1:20 p.m. at Sundance Village Apartments.
A two-alarm fire damaged eight units of an apartment building Saturday in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at 1:20 p.m. at Sundance Village Apartments, 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., near Torrey Pines. A fire in a ground unit apartment extended to the second floor and into the attic, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.
Four units were heavily damaged, and four were minor, the department said.
No injuries were reported.