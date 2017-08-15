Fire damages mobile home in northeast Las Vegas

No one was injured during a mobile home fire Tuesday morning in the northeast valley.



The Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments responded just before 2 a.m. to the Storeyville Mobile Home Resort, 3755 N. Nellis Blvd., according to CCFD Fire Chief Greg Cassell.

Firefighters found a mobile home with smoke flowing out of the door and windows. The source of the fire was in a bedroom and closet area, Cassell said.

While one crew extinguished the fire, another searched the home for residents who may have been trapped. Cassell said no one was home during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

