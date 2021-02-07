Fire damages storage facility in northeast Las Vegas Valley

In total, 50 firefighters worked the scene, attacking the blaze throughout several of the facility’s hallways.

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning at a northeast Las Vegas Valley storage facility.

Crews were called around 11:45 a.m. to U-Haul Self-Storage, 2525 N. Lamont St., Clark County Fire Department Senior Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said in a release.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire department personnel also responded to the fire. In total, 50 firefighters worked the scene, attacking the blaze throughout several of the facility’s hallways.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. A damage estimate was not yet available.

