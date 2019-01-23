Fire engulfs garage in northwest Las Vegas Valley

No one was injured in the fire at midday at 7240 Sisk Road, near West Elkhorn Road and North Jones Boulevard, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Las Vegas Fire Department put out a fire at a residential garage/shop at 7240 Sisk Road in northwest Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The fire at 7240 Sisk Road, near West Elkhorn Road and North Jones Boulevard, destroyed a large garage, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski posted on social media. Crews fought the fire defensively, and extinguished it about 1 p.m., though they continued to douse hot spots.

No one was injured. Clark County Fire Department was investigating the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

