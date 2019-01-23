Fire engulfs garage in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A fire midday Wednesday in the northwest valley sent up a large plume of smoke, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
The fire at 7240 Sisk Road, near West Elkhorn Road and North Jones Boulevard, destroyed a large garage, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski posted on social media. Crews fought the fire defensively, and extinguished it about 1 p.m., though they continued to douse hot spots.
No one was injured. Clark County Fire Department was investigating the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.7240 Sisk Road, las vegas, nv