93°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Fire hits warehouse just west of Strip

Crews battle industrial fire west of Strip
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 10:54 am
 
Updated June 22, 2022 - 11:45 am
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Smoke is seen as Clark County firefighters, not pictured, battle a fire at a warehouse just wes ...
Smoke is seen as Clark County firefighters, not pictured, battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wedn ...
Clark County firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crews from the Clark County Fire Department battle a fire Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at an indus ...
Crews from the Clark County Fire Department battle a fire Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at an industrial building on the 4200 block of Bertsos Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews are battling a persistent warehouse fire just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The fire was reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday at a building on the 4000 block of Bertsos Drive, near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said there have been no injuries reported but firefighters were still battling the blaze more than two hours later.

“The first arriving unit found a warehouse fire with heavy smoke and flames,” Whitney said. “A defensive attack was initiated due to the heavy flame involvement and structural instability.”

Whitney said firefighters were working to contain the fire while protecting nearby buildings.

“Units are still on scene actively trying to extinguish the fire and prevent extension,” Whitney said at 11 a.m.

Whitney said the building has been vacant for nearly a decade if not longer.

“There have been multiple unpermitted modifications,” Whitney said. “There have been code enforcement violations. We have had multiple fires started by the unhoused.”

Although an investigation into Wednesday’s fire is just getting started, Whitney said there’s a good chance the cause of the fire is attributable to squatters who regularly gain access to the building.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
2
Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called ‘loving son, brother’
Man killed in Fremont Street shooting called ‘loving son, brother’
3
CARTOONS: No wonder the stock market is tanking
CARTOONS: No wonder the stock market is tanking
4
Has Las Vegas been abnormally windy this year? See what experts say.
Has Las Vegas been abnormally windy this year? See what experts say.
5
Copper theft leaves hundreds without power in east Las Vegas apartments
Copper theft leaves hundreds without power in east Las Vegas apartments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST