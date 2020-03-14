Fire in central Las Vegas Valley leaves 1 hospitalized

One person was hospitalized in serious condition Friday night following a fire in the Historic Westside neighborhood in the central valley, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fire crews were called about 10:15 p.m. to report of the fire in a one-story duplex on the 900 block of Gerson Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found a rug in the kitchen on fire. One person was burned on the legs and taken to University Medical Center in serious condition, the department said.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

