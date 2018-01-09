Firefighter hurt while battling blaze at mall in southwest Las Vegas

A strip mall in the southwest valley was heavily damaged after a blaze that started Monday night and continued burning into early Tuesday morning.

Fuku Burger, 3429 S. Jones Blvd., did not suffer any damage from a fire on the opposite end of the strip mall early Tuesday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters battled a blaze at a strip mall on the 3400 block of Jones Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road, early Tuesday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A firefighter was hospitalized after a southwest Las Vegas Valley strip mall erupted in flames Monday night.

The first of multiple calls reporting the blaze came in at 10:52 p.m. Monday. According to Clark County Fire Department spokesman Jon Klassen, personnel arrived within four minutes at the mall on the 3400 block of Jones Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road, and encountered heavy flames and smoke pouring from a business suite.

The hospitalized firefighter was injured during “fireground operations,” the phase in which a blaze is assessed and a strategy set, according to the Fire Department. The unidentified man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

About midnight, flames were still leaping across the roof of the strip mall as burning debris fell to the ground. Firefighters on ladders attacked the fire from above while others on the ground stood around the perimeter.

The two-alarm fire brought more than 65 personnel to scene, who Klassen said used a combination of fire suppression operations to prevent the fire from spreading to other businesses.

It's hard to see in the dark, but there's tons of smoke pouring from the roof of this building. pic.twitter.com/66xjaSPXHp — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) January 9, 2018

At least seven businesses were damaged, including a furniture store at the north end of the mall that had chunks missing from the charred roof and facade. A market and deli next to the store also appeared to suffer serious damage.

The strip mall also houses several restaurants, including Fuku Burger, which was on the opposite end from where the fire broke out.

As of 5 a.m., fire investigators were still on the scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze. Damages had not yet been estimated.

