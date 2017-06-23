ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Firefighters battle blaze at Las Vegas recycling plant

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2017 - 10:08 am
 

Firefighters were battling a fire Friday morning at a recycling plant in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze, which was reported at 9:35 a.m. at Desert Recycling near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead Boulevards.

The fire in a large pile of debris was confined to the exterior yard of the property and no buildings were threatened, authorities said. The main health or safety concern was keeping the firefighters hydrated.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Metropolitan Police Department shut down Marco Street and advised motorists to avoid the area of Lake Mead and Nellis until the fire was controlled.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

