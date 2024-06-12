107°F
Firefighters battle large fire with heavy smoke near Strat

Smoke rises on the Strip from a building fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe just south of the Strat around 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)
Smoke rises on the Strip from a building fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe just south of the Strat around 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)
An aerial Las Vegas Fire Department unit works on a fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe just south of the Strat around 1 p.m. June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)
Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe on the Strip just south of the Strat on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)
Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe on the Strip just south of the Strat on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 1:48 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2024 - 2:15 pm

More than a dozen Las Vegas firefighter units were battling a large fire with heavy smoke on the Las Vegas Strip just south of The Strat early Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers started getting reports of the blaze at 2211 Las Vegas Boulevard South at about 12:50 p.m., said Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Jordan Moore in an email.

The burning building was the site of the now-shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe, Moore said.

Firefighters reported difficult visibility because of the smoke. Police briefly shut down Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cleveland Avenue to ensure safety.

No injuries had been reported, Moore said. No cause had been determined yet.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

