Firefighters battle large fire with heavy smoke near Strat

A Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson said dispatchers started getting calls about the blaze at a shuttered cafe at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe on the Strip just south of the Strat on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)

An aerial Las Vegas Fire Department unit works on a fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe just south of the Strat around 1 p.m. June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)

Smoke rises on the Strip from a building fire at the shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe just south of the Strat around 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Roger Baldwin photo)

Dispatchers started getting reports of the blaze at 2211 Las Vegas Boulevard South at about 12:50 p.m., said Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Jordan Moore in an email.

The burning building was the site of the now-shuttered M&M Soul Food Cafe, Moore said.

Firefighters reported difficult visibility because of the smoke. Police briefly shut down Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cleveland Avenue to ensure safety.

No injuries had been reported, Moore said. No cause had been determined yet.

