Firefighters extinguish business fire in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2022 - 6:36 am
 
Updated January 21, 2022 - 6:38 am
A large fire at Electric Liquidators, 100 N. Pecos Road, was put out by Las Vegas firefighters ...
A large fire at Electric Liquidators, 100 N. Pecos Road, was put out by Las Vegas firefighters early Friday. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A large fire broke out at a business in east Las Vegas early Friday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started at 3:44 a.m. at Electric Liquidators, 100 N. Pecos Road near Charleston Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived they found a large, single-story warehouse ablaze.

“Heavy fire showing,” the Fire Department said on its Twitter page. “Fire thru roof, crews setting up master streams, defensive operations.”

By 6 a.m. the blaze was extinguished. Szymanski said the electric business was “gutted” while another adjacent business was moderately damaged. No injuries were reported and Pecos Road has been reopened to traffic.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

