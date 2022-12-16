47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Firefighters, Santa spread holiday cheer to Las Vegas students — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2022 - 4:59 pm
 
Santa Claus greets the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, ...
Santa Claus greets the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Herron Elementary School students show the toys that they just received while taking a photo wi ...
Herron Elementary School students show the toys that they just received while taking a photo with Santa and local firefighters, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the school in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Santa Claus arrives at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in ...
Santa Claus arrives at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Santa Claus waves to the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopte ...
Santa Claus waves to the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Santa Claus greets the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, ...
Santa Claus greets the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Santa Claus greets the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, ...
Santa Claus greets the students after he arrived at Fay Herron Elementary School by helicopter, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A Las Vegas fire truck arrives at Fay Herron Elementary School to deliver the toys, Thursday, D ...
A Las Vegas fire truck arrives at Fay Herron Elementary School to deliver the toys, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Captain Kenny Reinhart, left, speaks to first grader Josue Burgarin ...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Captain Kenny Reinhart, left, speaks to first grader Josue Burgarin, center, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Fay Herron Elementary School in North Las Vegas, while handing toys. The foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Fay Herron Elementary School first grader Josue Burgarin shows a V-sign after he received a toy ...
Fay Herron Elementary School first grader Josue Burgarin shows a V-sign after he received a toy, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the school in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
North Las Vegas firefighter Keith Armington, the vice president of the Firefighters of Southern ...
North Las Vegas firefighter Keith Armington, the vice president of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, speaks to the students, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Fay Herron Elementary School in North Las Vegas, while they wait in line to receive the toys. The foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Fay Herron Elementary School students look at toys after they received, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 ...
Fay Herron Elementary School students look at toys after they received, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the school in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Herron Elementary School students show the toys that they just received while taking a photo wi ...
Herron Elementary School students show the toys that they just received while taking a photo with Santa and local firefighters, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the school in North Las Vegas. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa and delivered toys to the students. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa Claus to deliver toys to students at Fay Herron Elementary School on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived in fire trucks, and Santa landed in a helicopter in the school’s field. Santa and the firefighters distributed toys to the students.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
2
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
3
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
4
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
5
Woman charged in $100K watch theft now accused of drugging man, stealing $12K Rolex
Woman charged in $100K watch theft now accused of drugging man, stealing $12K Rolex
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ashton Hynd (Mark Hynd)
Las Vegas family grieves teen’s car crash death
By / RJ

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Mark Hynd, who is a Nevada State Police trooper, that his son’s Fiat was smashed under a semi-truck on Nov. 28 when the truck made a left turn in front of Hynd.