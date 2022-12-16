Firefighters, Santa spread holiday cheer to Las Vegas students — PHOTOS
The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation teamed up with Santa Claus to deliver toys to students at Fay Herron Elementary School on Thursday.
Firefighters arrived in fire trucks, and Santa landed in a helicopter in the school’s field. Santa and the firefighters distributed toys to the students.