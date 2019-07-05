Fireworks, fires mark July 4th celebrations in Las Vegas

It was not clear how many — if any — of the fires were fireworks related. No serious damage and just one injury had been reported as of 10 p.m.

A palm tree at a house on Monroe Avenue and N Street is on fire Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite warnings and stiff fines for using illegal fireworks, Las Vegas firefighters had responded to more than 50 outside blazes by 10 p.m. Thursday as Fourth of July celebrations got into full swing.

The Las Vegas Fire Department posted on Twitter that it had received no reports of serious damage from the 51 fires it responded to between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. It was unclear Thursday night how many — if any — of the fires were caused by fireworks.

10PM @LasVegasFD UPDATE: 51 OUTSIDE fires in @CityOfLasVegas from 6PM thru 10PM, no injuries or damage reported. 1AC unit fire in a house, out on arrival, 1 dumpster fire sent 1 juvenile to the Hosp for minor smoke inhalation. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2019

Only one injury was reported during the period, the department said.

Firefighters were called to the Desert Garden Apartment complex, 1720 W. Bonanza Road, after report of a dumpster fire. The child was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after attempting to help put the fire out, according to a tweet from the department sent about 9:50 p.m. The fire was out when firefighters arrived at the complex, it said.

At 11 p.m., the department reported 25 outside fires, with no injuries reported.

11PM @LasVegasFD UPDATE: About 25 OUTSIDE fires last hour in @CityOfLasVegas , 1 trash can on outside of garage scorched house – remember to SOAK discarded fireworks in water before putting in trash. No injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2019

The department responded to a garage and car fire at 10643 College Hill Ave. early Friday morning, according to a tweet. Around 12:30 a.m., another tweet said the fire had been knocked down and had been confined to the garage. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire that started inside a recreational vehicle at 4104 Villa Flora St. caused $150,00 damage when it spread to the house. No injuries were reported by the Southern Nevada Red Cross was called to assist two adults and a dog.

