Fireworks forecast: Light winds, clear skies for Las Vegas Valley

Expect warm and mild conditions tonight for fireworks shows across the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Madison Keyes, 4, runs through the fountains on a waterpad at The Paseos Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ruben Kihuen shoots some video as he rides past the Flags Over Summerlin display along S. Town Center Drive sponsored by Centralized Security Services on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Expect warm and mild conditions tonight for fireworks shows across the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The agency said “decreasing winds” and “clear skies” are forecast for tonight. It should be “a nice night ready to go for any outdoor activities” the weather service said in a tweet.

🎇 We have a nice night ready to go for any outdoor activities! ❌And remember, fireworks are not allowed on federal lands and within some cities, including #LasVegas, Red Rock, Mt. Charleston, and Lake Mead!❌ #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/tdARqla6W2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 4, 2020

Saturday’s high temperature was forecast for 106 with winds of 5-10 mph.

Sunday’s high will be near 107, the agency said.

Air quality advisory issued due to fireworks

On Friday, Clark County issued an air quality advisory for the weekend because of elevated levels of smoke and ozone from fireworks.

The advisory is in effect for Saturday and Sunday and is in addition to a seasonal ozone advisory, according to Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability officials.

High smoke and ozone levels can affect older residents and children and people with respiratory illnesses or heart disease, according to the county’s Department of Air Quality.