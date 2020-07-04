Fireworks forecast: Light winds, clear skies for Las Vegas Valley
Expect warm and mild conditions tonight for fireworks shows across the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.
The agency said “decreasing winds” and “clear skies” are forecast for tonight. It should be “a nice night ready to go for any outdoor activities” the weather service said in a tweet.
🎇 We have a nice night ready to go for any outdoor activities!
❌And remember, fireworks are not allowed on federal lands and within some cities, including #LasVegas, Red Rock, Mt. Charleston, and Lake Mead!❌ #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/tdARqla6W2
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 4, 2020
Saturday’s high temperature was forecast for 106 with winds of 5-10 mph.
Sunday’s high will be near 107, the agency said.
Air quality advisory issued due to fireworks
On Friday, Clark County issued an air quality advisory for the weekend because of elevated levels of smoke and ozone from fireworks.
The advisory is in effect for Saturday and Sunday and is in addition to a seasonal ozone advisory, according to Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability officials.
High smoke and ozone levels can affect older residents and children and people with respiratory illnesses or heart disease, according to the county’s Department of Air Quality.