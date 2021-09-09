Flamingo Road closed as Las Vegas police investigate injury crash

A central Las Vegas thoroughfare was closed Thursday afternoon due to a critical-injury crash in which a motorist was ejected from a vehicle.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 10:49 a.m. at Flamingo and Lindell roads, near Decatur Boulevard. A motorist ejected from a vehicle was taken to University Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Hadfield said Las Vegas police traffic detectives were at the scene investigating. The east and westbound lanes of Flamingo Road were closed in both directions in the area of the crash as of 12:30 p.m.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

