Flu vaccine arrives in Southern Nevada as vaccine push ramps up

The flu vaccine is available at the Southern Nevada Health District’s immunization clinics as well as community clinics and pharmacies throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Licensed practical nurse Annmarie Homer, right, gets ready to administer a flu vaccine to registered nurse Daliah Rubio at the Southern Nevada Health District,280 S. Decatur Blvd., in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Health District also offers flu vaccine specifically for people age 65 and older.

Cost of the flu vaccine is covered by most insurances with no copay.

For more information, visit the Immunization Program’s Flu Vaccine Clinic page at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/clinic/immunization-clinic/available-vaccines/flu-vaccine-clinic/or call the clinic at (702) 759-0850.