Flu vaccine arrives in Southern Nevada as vaccine push ramps up
The flu vaccine is available at the Southern Nevada Health District’s immunization clinics as well as community clinics and pharmacies throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
The Health District also offers flu vaccine specifically for people age 65 and older.
Cost of the flu vaccine is covered by most insurances with no copay.
For more information, visit the Immunization Program’s Flu Vaccine Clinic page at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/clinic/immunization-clinic/available-vaccines/flu-vaccine-clinic/or call the clinic at (702) 759-0850.