Former NSHE regent Mark Alden dead at 74

Mark Alden, a former Nevada System of Higher Education regent, died Thursday morning. He was 74.

Mark Alden (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

“This morning my prayers go out to the family and friends of Mark Alden…,” Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Thursday. “Mark was a friend and colleague on the Board of Regents. He always put students first.”

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear joined in, tweeting “Very sad to hear the passing of my friend … He was always Mark and I will miss him.”

Alden was elected to the NSHE Board of Regents District 4 seat, which was called District D when Alden first ran in 1995, and served for the maximum number of terms, leaving the board in 2012.

He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Before serving as a regent, Alden worked as a certified public accountant and forensic accountant, specializing in white-collar crime investigations.

He also served on the Nevada State Bar Fee Dispute Arbitration Committee and was an auditor for the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Alden was named a Distinguished Nevadan by the Board of Regents in 2016.

