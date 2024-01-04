Free diaper giveaways happening across Southern Nevada in January

Las Vegas families in need can receive free diapers at giveaways happening across Southern Nevada in January.

Diapers are organized on shelves at Baby's Bounty in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The organization, founded in 2008 with a mission to provide essentials to babies born into disadvantaged families, is celebrating the opening of their first official building. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Las Vegas families in need can receive free diapers at giveaways happening across Southern Nevada in January.

Local nonprofit Baby’s Bounty will hold diaper giveaways at sites in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Mesquite throughout the month.

The group notes some of the events require advance registration through its website ahead of the event. Baby’s Bounty also advises that proof of parental relationship (birth certificate, guardianship documents, adoption or foster paperwork) is required for each child.

The list of giveaways are as follows, according to Baby’s Bounty:

January 6: Dia De Reyes at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

January 10: North Las Vegas at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center, 2420 N. MLK Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. (Online registration required on Baby’s Bounty website; opens week before the event)

January 17: Las Vegas on Desert Inn and Valley View from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. (Online registration required on Baby’s Bounty website; opens week before the event)

January 19: Boulder City, 600 Nevada Way from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

January 25: Las Vegas Indian Center, 2300 W. Bonanza Road from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

January 26: Mesquite – Salvation Army, 742 W Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For more information, visit www.babysbounty.org.