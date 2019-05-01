Free legal advice available today at Las Vegas community center

(Thinkstock)

Members of the public can receive free legal advice between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today at the Doolittle Community Center.

In honor of National Law Day, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is hosting its annual “Ask-A-Lawyer” event. Dozens of attorneys will be on-site to address a litany of legal questions, spokeswoman Jennifer Lopez said.

Both English- and Spanish-speaking attorneys will be available.

The most asked-about topics often include family law, immigration, consumer law, bankruptcy, foreclosure, Social Security, special education, temporary protection orders and children’s rights.

Representatives from Nevada Legal Services, the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, the Clark County public defender’s office and the Boyd Law School tax clinic also will be available.

Those representatives can answer questions about public benefits, housing, unemployment, estate planning, probate and senior health issues, Lopez said.

Walk-ins are welcome, but Lopez suggested people register by calling 702-386-1070, ext. 1421 for English, or ext. 1436 for Spanish.

Registration is basically a reservation, guaranteeing you time with an attorney. As of 10:45 a.m., most all immigration experts on-site already were booked.

“We still encourage walk-ins in case there are cancellations,” Lopez said of people seeking immigration advice.

And even if there is no space available, Lopez said, the center can work with people to schedule an appointment at their office for a later date.

