Gas leak causes evacuation of Target store in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 

A natural gas leak caused the evacuation of a Target store in the western Las Vegas Valley, fire officials said Sunday.

Fire official Tim Szymanski said, via Twitter, that a natural gas leak occurred at 3:26 p.m. in a storage area at Target on 8750 W Charleston Blvd. after a gas line was “hit by equipment.”

The store was evacuated and there were no injuries, Szymanski said.

