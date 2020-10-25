Gas leak causes evacuation of Target store in Las Vegas
A natural gas leak caused the evacuation of a Target store in the western Las Vegas Valley, fire officials said Sunday.
Fire official Tim Szymanski said, via Twitter, that a natural gas leak occurred at 3:26 p.m. in a storage area at Target on 8750 W Charleston Blvd. after a gas line was “hit by equipment.”
The store was evacuated and there were no injuries, Szymanski said.
