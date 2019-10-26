Get rid of unwanted medications across Las Vegas Valley

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Las Vegas office are encouraging people to turn in unused prescription medications across the valley on Saturday.

(DEATakeBack.com)

The U.S. attorney’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Las Vegas office is encouraging residents on Saturday to turn in unused or expired prescription medication, as well as vaping devices and cartridges.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, during which people can turn in their unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations across the valley, according to a news release. For the first time, the collection sites will also accept vaping devices and cartridges.

Tablets, capsules, patches and medications in solid form can be turned in at any drop-off location, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

“Take Back Day is the safest way to stop unused, expired prescription medications from being abused or diverted,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in the release. “I encourage Nevadans to clean out their medicine cabinets and nightstands, and take advantage of this free, anonymous service offered by DEA and community partners.”

Turning in medications can prevent them from being misused or stolen from home medicine cabinets, the release said.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million people in the U.S. misused controlled prescriptions, the release said. The most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends.

Past Drug Take Back Days have collected 12 million pounds of expired and unused prescription medications, the release said.

To find a collection site, visit DEATakeBack.com or call 800-882-9539.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.