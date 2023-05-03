67°F
Local Las Vegas

Girl, 12, missing in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 9:19 am
 
Amoni Houston (Metropolitan Police Department)
Amoni Houston (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

Amoni Houston was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday near West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard. The 5-foot, 4-inch girl has brown hair, brown skin and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a pink coat, blue jeans, black sunglasses and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the girl may call 702-828-3111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

