Grandmother, grandson reported missing in Las Vegas found safe

Hannah Johnson, 56, and Ryder Plea-Mediros, 9, were reported missing after they failed to return from a trip to run errands on Wednesday evening, police said.

The grandmother and grandson who were reported missing Thursday have been “safely located,” Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Friday morning said Hannah Johnson, 56, and Ryder Plea-Mediros, 9, had been found. The two were last seen Wednesday evening after leaving a house near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street to run errands, police said.

No other details were available Friday morning.

