Gunshots heard before car crashes into fence in central valley

Gunshots rang out, then a car crashed into a street sign and took down the fence of a home in a central Las Vegas neighborhood early Wednesday.

A driver was injured when a vehicle crashed into a street sign and took down the fence of a residence in the 700 block of Bedford Road near West Charleston Boulevard in central Las Vegas early Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Bedford Road, near West Charleston Boulevard.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said residents of the neighborhood called 911 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4600 block of Alpine Place.

“A short time later officers became aware that a vehicle crashed into the fence of a residence in the 600 block of Bedford,” Gordon said.

Gordon said a man was seen running from the vehicle immediately following the collision.

“Patrol set up a perimeter and K9 was requested,” Gordon said. “The suspect was spotted by patrol officers hiding hear a residence less than a half mile away and then (taken) into custody without incident. A handgun was located nearby the suspect.”

Bedford Road was closed while police investigated.

