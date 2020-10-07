71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Las Vegas

Gunshots heard before car crashes into fence in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2020 - 5:37 am
 
Updated October 7, 2020 - 6:29 am

Gunshots rang out, then a car crashed into a street sign and took down the fence of a home in a central Las Vegas neighborhood early Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Bedford Road, near West Charleston Boulevard.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said residents of the neighborhood called 911 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4600 block of Alpine Place.

“A short time later officers became aware that a vehicle crashed into the fence of a residence in the 600 block of Bedford,” Gordon said.

Gordon said a man was seen running from the vehicle immediately following the collision.

“Patrol set up a perimeter and K9 was requested,” Gordon said. “The suspect was spotted by patrol officers hiding hear a residence less than a half mile away and then (taken) into custody without incident. A handgun was located nearby the suspect.”

Bedford Road was closed while police investigated.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
2
NBA star lists Queensridge mansion for $8M
NBA star lists Queensridge mansion for $8M
3
$225K slots jackpot hit for ND visitor at McCarran
$225K slots jackpot hit for ND visitor at McCarran
4
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
5
New 40-acre medical campus coming to Henderson
New 40-acre medical campus coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST