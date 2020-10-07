Gunshots heard before car crashes into fence in central valley

Gunshots rang out, then a car crashed into a street sign and took down the fence of a home in a central Las Vegas neighborhood early Wednesday.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Bedford Road, near West Charleston Boulevard.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said residents of the neighborhood called 911 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4600 block of Alpine Place.
“A short time later officers became aware that a vehicle crashed into the fence of a residence in the 600 block of Bedford,” Gordon said.
Gordon said a man was seen running from the vehicle immediately following the collision.
“Patrol set up a perimeter and K9 was requested,” Gordon said. “The suspect was spotted by patrol officers hiding hear a residence less than a half mile away and then (taken) into custody without incident. A handgun was located nearby the suspect.”
Bedford Road was closed while police investigated.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.