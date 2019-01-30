Health district announces top baby names in Clark County in 2018

While the Golden Knights inspired many things throughout Clark County during their incredible inaugural season, they apparently didn’t have much impact on baby names.

Newborn babies, including Jorge Guitar, front, Boadie Morgan, center, and Leila Rose are seen wearing Vegas Born onesies at Summerlin Hospital after Golden Knights mascot Chance delivered Vegas Born onesies to almost 100 newborns on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

According to the Southern Nevada Health District’s release of the top boy’s names among Clark County births in 2018, names such as Marc, Andre, William, Nate or Shea didn’t even crack the top 20.

In a post on Twitter, the health district announced that Liam was the top boy’s name in Clark County last year, according to its Vital Records program. Rounding out the top five were: Noah, Elijah, Sebastian and Daniel.

Did your baby's name make the list? Check out the top 20 baby names in Clark County for 2018 courtesy of our Vital Records program. pic.twitter.com/m2LfvazNIU — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) January 29, 2019

Emma, followed by Isabella, Olivia, Sophia and Ava, were the most popular girl’s name in Clark County.

