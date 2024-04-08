54°F
‘Heavy fire’ spreads over semi-truck trailers in Las Vegas warehouse area

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2024 - 9:56 pm
 

A heavy fire burned multiple semi-trailers in a warehouse area Sunday night in south-central Las Vegas before it was doused by Clark County Fire Department crews.

At about 8 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to 3855 W. Harmon Ave. near South Wynn Road on a report of a semi-trailer on fire with the possibility of spreading to a building, according to Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan.

Fire crews arrived within four minutes and “reported heavy fire conditions with multiple trailers on fire,” Carnahan stated in a news release.

The department sent 38 personnel to the scene and six engines, two truck companies, two rescue vehicles and two battalion chiefs, the assistant chief stated.

Crews brought the fire under control by 8:10 p.m. and it did not extend to the building, he stated.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, Carnahan stated.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

