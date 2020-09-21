100°F
Heavy traffic clogs I-15 at California-Nevada border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 5:34 pm
 

It’s not a holiday weekend but traffic is backed up on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

Traffic is backed up for 6 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Recently, the Review-Journal reported that Interstate 15 traffic volumes were creeping up as resort properties continued to reopen, but officials had said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon.

When the first casinos reopened June 4, there had been a slight uptick in traffic on I-15 at the California-Nevada border.

