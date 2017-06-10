Heavy wind forces early end to outdoor musical performance

"The Wedding Singer" (Super Summer Theatre)

The third performance of the musical comedy “The Wedding Singer” at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park was halted Friday night because of heavy wind.

The play made it almost to the final scene when Super Summer Theater officials brought down a large metal door onstage. Cast members told the outdoor theater’s sold-out audience that they had to stop the show because the wind that had tossed actors’ costumes around and ruffled audience members’ hair also was threatening the safety of those onstage.

The performers apologized for the halt and sang a portion of the well-known airliner scene in which the two protagonists announce their love.

But the wind problem wasn’t over. Heavy gusts of wind engulfed audience members as they rushed to their cars in the nearby parking lot.