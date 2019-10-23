Helicopter pilot dies in crash at Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas

A 53-year-old Connecticut man died and another person was critically injured after a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk speaks about the helicopter crash in Red Rock Canyon.

Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A helicopter flies above state Route 159 in response to a helicopter crash in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Emergency vehicles line state Route 159 in response to a helicopter crash in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Good Samaritans called 911 about 3:40 p.m. and began rendering first aid for the victims after they witnessed the crash, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said outside the scene Wednesday evening.

The two people were the only ones onboard the Robinson R44 helicopter, and both were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, he said. The pilot died at the hospital, Buratczuk later said.

State Route 159 would remain closed until noon Thursday because of debris on both sides of the road and fuel “onboard” the helicopter, Buratczuk said. As of about 4 p.m., the helicopter battery was still connected and could ignite the fuel, he said.

“We’re keeping everyone as far back as possible because we don’t want any type of fire or explosion to take place,” he said.

Buratczuk said the helicopter crashed about 20 feet from the road, north of the Desert Sportsman Rifle Club and the Red Rock Canyon entrance sign.

The helicopter is registered to Binner Enterprises LLC, a Henderson aviation and flight school, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Binner Enterprises is owned by Matthew Binner, whose LinkedIn profile also lists him as the director of operations for 5 Star Helicopter Tours.

Binner said the helicopter in Wednesday’s crash was flown by a registered pilot, but he didn’t have any more information as of 6 p.m.

“We know basically what everyone else knows at this point, that the two people on board were taken to the hospital in critical condition,” Binner said. “We just pray that everyone is OK.”

Buratczuk was unable to confirm where the helicopter was coming from or why it crashed.

He said the witnesses who saw the crash were quick to call 911 and started helping the victims “well before” any first responders made it to the scene.

“Kudos to the citizens who were on the scene first,” he said. “That was great that they were there to help.”

Law enforcement and the FAA remained on scene Wednesday night.

