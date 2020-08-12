Help sought in locating girl, 16, missing for a week

If anyone has information, call Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

Makayla Dole (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl missing since Aug. 5.

Makayla Dole was last seen in the area of North Pecos Avenue and East Harris Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department records and the Twitter account of Nevada Child Seekers.

Makayla is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blond hair.

If anyone has information on Makayla, call Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

