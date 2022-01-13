45°F
Henderson police officer strikes, kills pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 9:23 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2022 - 1:41 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson police officer struck and killed a pedestrian killed Wednesday night along Boulder Highway, authorities said.

The 57-year-old officer was headed south on Boulder Highway near Tulip Falls Drive in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Taho at 7:35 p.m. as a 40-year-old woman in dark clothing tried to cross “an unlit portion of the roadway and outside of a marked crosswalk,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at North Gibson Road and drivers were asked to use other routes and to expect delays, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further details were provided, according to Younger.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

