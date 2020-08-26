Highway Patrol IDs man killed in wrong-way crash on 215 Beltway

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a 23-year-old man killed in a wrong-way crash late Friday on the 215 Beltway in the west Las Vegas Valley.

A woman who investigators say was going the wrong way on a highway in the western Las Vegas Valley was killed Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in a crash involving four vehicles. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

He was 23-year-old Tyrece Stoll Cromwell of Las Vegas, the Highway Patrol said on Wednesday. On Saturday, the agency reported that a woman had died.

“That initial report was false, the fatality was the male,” the Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Stoll Cromwell’s death was ruled an accident.

Troopers were called to the crash at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on the southbound Beltway at Tropicana Avenue. Investigators determined that Stoll Cromwell, driving a Mazda 3, was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes when the Mazda collided with a Ford F-250, the Highway Patrol said.

The Ford then struck a concrete barrier wall, and the Mazda was struck again by a Hyundai Elantra, the agency said. A BMW x5 sedan struck a tire that had separated from the Mazda.

Stoll Cromwell died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Three people in the Hyundai, along with the Ford’s driver, were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

It remained unclear Wednesday if impairment was a factor in the crash, the Highway Patrol said. Further information was not immediately available.

