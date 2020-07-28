Highway Patrol responds to rollover accident on US 95 in Las Vegas

Trooper Travis Smaka said a car with two occupants rolled over on southbound U.S. Highway 95, just south of Boulder Highway, on Tuesday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded Tuesday to a single-car rollover in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The scene was “very new” as of 11:45 a.m., he said. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

