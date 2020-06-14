Hiker hospitalized after fall at Cliff Shadows Open Desert Park
Firefighters responded Sunday to rescue a hiker who was injured after falling on a mountain, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.
A hiker was hospitalized Sunday morning after falling at Cliff Shadows Open Desert Park, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to rescue the hiker, who suffered a fractured leg and head injury after falling on a mountain just west of Las Vegas, the department said.
As of 2 p.m., the hiker’s condition was unknown.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.