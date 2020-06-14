Hiker hospitalized after fall at Cliff Shadows Open Desert Park

Firefighters responded Sunday to rescue a hiker who was injured after falling on a mountain, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department rescued an injured hiker at Cliff Shadows Open Desert Park west of Las Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Las Vega Fire Department)

A hiker was hospitalized Sunday morning after falling at Cliff Shadows Open Desert Park, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to rescue the hiker, who suffered a fractured leg and head injury after falling on a mountain just west of Las Vegas, the department said.

As of 2 p.m., the hiker’s condition was unknown.

