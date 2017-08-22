House fire in West Last Vegas sends 1 to hospital

One person was hospitalized Monday night after a house fire in the west valley.

10497 Foggy Glen Ave., Las Vegas (Google)

One person was hospitalized Monday night after a house fire in the west valley.

Crews from the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to a home at 10497 Foggy Glen Ave., near West Sahara Avenue and South Town Center Drive, CCFD spokesman Jon Klassen said.

Several boxes caught fire on the second floor of the home, Klassen said, filling the house with smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the home, and one person was transported to a local hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, Klassen said.

No other injuries were reported, and the departments are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

10497 Foggy Glen Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada