94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Housing authority puts off decision on bid for Moulin Rouge site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2019 - 7:46 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority will wait at least until late August before deciding whether to place a bid on the old Moulin Rouge site in downtown Las Vegas.

The housing authority board held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss executive director Chad Williams’ proposal to bid $5.5 million on the 15-acre plot along Bonanza Road, once the site of Las Vegas’ first racially integrated casino. After some discussion, the board members tabled the matter until their retreat at the end of August.

However, the proposal could become a non-issue if another company buys the site before then. Anderson Capital Fund, a California-based real estate investment company, submitted a $9.9 million offer to the property’s court-appointed receiver on Monday. Any offer would need to be approved by a Clark County District Court judge.

Williams’ vision for the lot includes not only affordable housing, but creating a “Moulin Rouge Village” that contains a tavern casino, commercial retail development and a satellite college campus. He told the board that the project could create “self-sustaining income” the housing authority could reinvest in its operations, including filling a $150 million maintenance deficit.

“Housing authorities across the nation can’t continue relying on federal dollars,” he said. “We have to look to the future to generate additional revenue, and this is one of those opportunities I believe is a winner for us.”

But despite interest from some board members in the proposal, the consensus Tuesday was that more information was needed before moving forward. The board’s concerns included whether to enter the gaming sector, the potential of paying millions more in liens on the property and creating a development desired by the surrounding Historic Westside community.

“We need to recognize what we’re good at and what we can do effectively,” said board member and Henderson City Councilman Dan Shaw. “I don’t think this board or this organization has done retail development or commercial development, and we need to take a very serious look at that. Even if we’re partnering with someone, that’s still outside the realm of our expertise.”

Board member Sanje Sedera said there were already government-owned properties the housing authority should consider building on before buying the Moulin Rouge site. Board member and Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear said if the housing authority bought the property, it would need to pay the city $2.5 million in liens connected to demolition at the site.

“That is nonnegotiable,” Crear said. “That will not go away.”

The housing authority also will need to gather input from residents of the Historic Westside before moving forward, said board member and Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly. He noted the fierce opposition community members mounted after the county placed a winning bid of $6.2 million on the site in October 2017, causing the government to quickly abandon the deal and its plans to build a new Department of Family Services building there.

“I don’t know if this is the best site,” Weekly said. “Is this what the community has asked for? Have we even taken the opportunity to ask the community ‘is this what you want?’”

The housing authority’s proposal drew mixed reactions from those who attended the meeting.

Former Nevada Assemblyman Harvey Munford said he supported Anderson Capital Fund’s bid. Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce founder Katherine Duncan said the housing authority had a “great proposal” that needed more input from the community. Former housing authority board member William O. McCurdy said he supported Williams’ plan to make the housing authority more sustainable by purchasing and building on the Moulin Rouge site.

“I am really tired of seeing vacant land in Ward 5,” he said.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Weather | Steady Rain Falls in Northwest Valley
A steady rain falls near U.S. 95 North and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 2nd is James Holzhauer Day
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer with a proclamation and key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted"
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted" in her home in Henderson, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Asparagus harvesting at Gilcrease Orchard
Sixty acres of agricultural land in the the Las Vegas Valley offer a diverse choice of fruits and vegetables that consumers can select and pick themselves. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Week in Pictures: June 23-June 29
RJ

Take a look at some of the best pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the preparation for The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, a graduation ceremony for inmates in the CSN prison education program, a Make- A-Wish Foundation event, a Paul McCartney concert on the Strip and the Encore Boston Harbor […]