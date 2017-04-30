Hundreds of walkers take steps to fight hate at Las Vegas rally

Participant in the Walk Against Hate Ryder Meyers, 8, is ready for the two mile walk and says he does not want the children to be bullied around, at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The dance group Culture Shock practice before preforming for the Walk Against Hate, at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Social CirKISH clown Kyree Evans preforms during the Walk Against Hate in a drum circle at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Attendees of the Walk Against Hate participate in a Community Productions drum circle at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Participants in the Walk Against Hate check in at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Participants begin the two mile walk during the Walk Against Hate at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Participants begin the two mile walk during the Walk Against Hate at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The Desert Oasis High School marching band lead the two mile walk during the Walk Against Hate at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

About 700 people attend the Walk Against Hate at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Community Productions drummer Michael Andrieu helps lead attendees of the Walk Against Hate in a drum circle at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Participate in the Walk Against Hate Paul Hee receives a henna tattoo before the two mile walk at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Desert Oasis High School student Alexandra Liaos, 15, participates in the Community Productions drum circle during the Walk Against Hate at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Participants in the Walk Against Hate enter the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The Desert Oasis High School marching band lead the two mile walk during the Walk Against Hate at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. The event is a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Desert Oasis High School junior Kelsey LeBoeuf is fed up with seeing hate and discrimination in the world.

“We’re over that,” the 17-year-old said. “We’re trying to make the world a better place.”

To do that, she and her friends in student council attended the Walk Against Hate, a fundraiser held by the Anti-Defamation League, on Sunday. Walkers strolled 2 miles down a path at Springs Preserve.

The league is a mash-up of experts, activists and educators, who rally against anti-Semitism and all forms of hate, according to the group’s website. The walk’s goal, organizers said, was to bring awareness to prejudice and bigotry.

The walk raised about $83,000 from registration fees, donations and corporate sponsorships. Proceeds will fund the league’s outreach efforts, including an anti-bias education program. The event drew about 800 walkers — more than twice as many as organizers had expected.

“We honestly just wanted to have a straight-up celebration of diversity and inclusion,” said Alana Gross, the league’s assistant director of development locally. She said the idea for the walk was kicked around about a year ago, but she started planning in earnest in January.

The walk originated in Philadelphia, where it will have its seventh rendition in a few weeks. Las Vegas is just the second city to stage the fundraiser, but Gross said other cities are considering organizing one.

“It’s kind of fun to show them that it’s possible,” she said.

Amanda Solomon, the league’s education director in Las Vegas, said the big turnout helped the group spread its message.

“Our mission is all about the protection of all people, making sure that if they ever feel as if their rights have been violated, that we’re there to protect them and point them in the right direction of resources that can further support them,” she said.

The walk started with a drum circle of about 40 students. The thump of drums and rattle of shakers echoed throughout the preserve grounds. A disc jockey played pop music to energize attendees before they walked.

Paul Hee, 15, couldn’t hold back the dance moves. He said bullying is prevalent at East Career & Technical Academy, where he serves on student council, so it is important to spread a message of tolerance.

“I think it’s important to send this message out to schools especially,” he said.

Lahela Figueroa brought her family and friends to support the cause and watch her daughters’ dance group perform.

“It’s a very good message, especially with what’s going on with today’s world,” she said. “We’ve got so much hate going on. Nobody can get along.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman addressed walkers just before drummers led the way to the path.

“The greatest part of Las Vegas,” she said to cheers, “is we are as diverse as any enormous metropolitan city in the entire world, and we love it.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.