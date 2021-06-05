106°F
I-15 traffic stopped near Las Vegas Strip due to police activity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 5:51 pm
 
(RTC fast cameras)
(RTC fast cameras)

Traffic on Interstate 15 was stopped in the central Las Vegas corridor Friday evening because of police activity.

The Regional Transportation Commission said police were investigating a call at Tropicana Avenue around 5:30 p.m. As a result, traffic was shut down in “both directions,” according to an RTC email alert.

Motorists in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

