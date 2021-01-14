56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Impairment suspected in critical injury crash in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 5:06 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2021 - 5:46 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the east valley Wednesday evening.

Officers were called at 4:24 p.m. to the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Charleston Boulevard for an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Metro Lt. Joey Herring said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and that the driver is suspected of being impaired.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, Herring said.

Eastbound traffic on Charleston is closed at Pecos, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
2
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
3
COVID vaccination appointments open to 70 and up in Las Vegas Valley
COVID vaccination appointments open to 70 and up in Las Vegas Valley
4
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
5
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST