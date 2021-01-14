Impairment suspected in critical injury crash in east valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the east valley Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers were called at 4:24 p.m. to the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Charleston Boulevard for an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Metro Lt. Joey Herring said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and that the driver is suspected of being impaired.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, Herring said.

Eastbound traffic on Charleston is closed at Pecos, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

