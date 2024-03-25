In need of an instrument? Here are a few locally owned brick-and-mortar shops

While music instruments can be purchased online, why not visit your local brick and mortar shop to talk music with an expert face to face?

Vying to kickstart a rock star career or enroll your kid into school band or orchestra? You’ll more than likely need an instrument.

And while they can be purchased online, why not visit your local brick-and-mortar shop to talk music with an expert face-to-face?

The Las Vegas Review-Journal compiled a list of a few of many locally owned and operated music stores located within the valley.

Family Music Centers

Family Music Centers, which operates four locations, first opened its doors in 1995.

It offers “a little of everything,” a representative who answered the phone told the Review-Journal.

That includes pianos, guitars, drums, and brass and string instruments.

The business describes itself as the “top and most experienced music dealers in Nevada,” noting that it sells, rents and repairs instruments, while also offering music lessons.

Locations are all open from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. weekdays, and closed Sunday.

Henderson location

Address: 2714 N. Green Valley Parkway (near Sunset Road)

Phone: 702-435-4080

Saturday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Summerlin location

Address: 8125 W. Sahara Ave. (near Cimarron Road)

Phone: 702-360-4080

Saturday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Las Vegas location

Address: 1631 W. Craig Road (near Martin Luther King Boulevard)

Phone: 702-641-4080

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centennial Hills location

Address: 7280 W. Azure Ave. (near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway)

Phone: 702-794-4080

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kessler & Sons Music

Kessler & Sons Music was founded in 1989.

Its three locations focus on the band and orchestra market, and the brand is the “primary supplier” to the Clark County School District’s middle school and high school band orchestra and mariachi programs, according to an email from store COO Dave Kessler.

“Saxophones and clarinets are what we are MOST known for outside of the Las Vegas valley and have customers fly into Vegas from all over the USA,” Kessler wrote.

The locales are open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 to 4 p.m. They close Sundays.

East Las Vegas location

Address: 3047 E. Charleston Blvd. (near South Mojave Road)

Phone: 702-385-2263

West valley location

Address: 3211 N. Tenaya Way, suite 105 (near West Cheyenne Avenue)

Phone: 702-242-2263

Henderson location

Address: 9550 S. Eastern Ave., suite 120 (south of Serene Avenue)

Phone: 702-492-7263

Sixx Gun Music

Sixx Gun Music, which opened its doors in November 2019, specializes in new, pre-owned and vintage guitar and strumming gear and parts, but also has a percussion section.

The store has offered workshops that include guitar building and “deluxe” setups, a representative told the Review-Journal.

It often hosts music clinics, open mics and jam sessions for teenagers and female rock musicians. The store has experts that teach guitar, bass, drums and piano. Its experienced recording artists and instructors include Jesse Charland, bass player for the rock band Hoobastank, the representative said.

Address: 1641 Sunset Road, suite B102 (near South Eastern Avenue)

Phone: 702-530-2447

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

The Accomplished Musician

The Accomplished Musician, which opened in 2021, is the brainchild of a former real estate appraiser and inspector.

A serious bout with the coronavirus made Kenneth Wiener step down from that career and follow his music passion.

“Faced with this new reality, Kenneth knew he couldn’t simply retire or go on disability,” according to the store’s website.

Store staff member Ruben Carrasco told the Review-Journal that the business is a “full-line music store.”

“We carry absolutely anything music related,” said Carrasco, noting that the business was expanding. The store offers new and pre-owned instruments and entertains purchases.

Address: 2001 S. Rainbow Blvd., suite 110 (near Oakey Boulevard)

Phone: 702-372-7699

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

