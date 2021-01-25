‘Incident’ slows traffic on Interstate 15 from California to Las Vegas

Northbound traffic just south of Baker, California, is limited to one lane on Interstate 15, according to California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol (CHP via Twitter)

The agency’s Barstow office said it is investigating a “high priority incident” near Basin Road, and they did not say how long they’re expecting the closure to last.

An online Caltrans traffic map showed that CHP was working a car fire in the area as of 6:57 p.m. But CHP said the fire was on the shoulder and did not contribute to the lane closure. The fire was out by 8 p.m.

CHP said one lane was still closed as of 8 p.m. and another is open for traffic to move through.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A previous headline on this story incorrectly attributed the cause of the closure to the car fire.

