Injuries reported in 3-car crash near Summerlin

The crash occurred on Rampart Boulevard, north of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash that left one car cut in half in the northwest valley Sunday night, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The crash occurred on Rampart Boulevard, north of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the tweet. Rampart will likely be closed for several hours, the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

