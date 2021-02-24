60°F
Injury accident closes Warm Springs Road in south Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 8:09 am
 
Updated February 24, 2021 - 8:18 am
Las Vegas police investigate a crash at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and South Schirlls Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a crash at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and South Schirlls Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police closed an intersection in the southern valley early Wednesday to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that left at least one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at 7:05 a.m. on Warm Springs Road east of Decatur Boulevard. Both Las Vegas police detectives and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were observed investigating the crash at Warm Springs and South Schirlls Street.

Warm Springs was closed between Hinson and Arville streets and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

