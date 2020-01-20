Investigation of ‘suspicious device’ near shopping center resolved

An hourslong investigation into a “suspicious device” Monday morning that forced evacuations at a south central valley shopping complex has been resolved.

A large shopping complex, Renaissance Center East, was evacuated Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, as police investigated the report of a suspicious device. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 12:50 p.m., Las Vegas police officers were seen ripping down crime tape at the Renaissance Center East complex at 2300 E. Tropicana Ave., near Eastern Avenue. The device was reported to the Metropolitan Police Department around 10:45 a.m., according to Lt. Jeff Stuart.

Further details were not immediately available.

Tim Szymanski, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Fire Department, confirmed on Monday that the agency’s bomb squad was assisting the Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

