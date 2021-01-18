50°F
Jewish community remembers Sheldon Adelson in Las Vegas tribute — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2021 - 10:29 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2021 - 10:43 pm
Maryam Kermani lights Ner Neshama in memory of Sheldon Adelson outside the Israeli-American Council clubhouse on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada reads Psalms during a tribute to the late Sheldon Adelson outside the Israeli-American Council clubhouse on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Members of the Jewish community pay their respects to Sheldon Adelson by participating in a drive-through lighting of Ner Neshama outside the Israeli-American Council clubhouse on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. Adelson and his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, an Israeli-American, were prominent in the Jewish community in Las Vegas and supporters of many Israeli causes. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Heidi Sarno Straus lights Ner Neshama at a tribute to Sheldon Adelson outside the Israeli-American Council clubhouse on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ner Neshama, meaning "soul candle" in Hebrew, is lit in memory of the dead. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A memorial for Sheldon Adelson is set up outside the Israeli-American Council clubhouse for members of the Jewish community to pay their respects on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Members of the Jewish community drive through to pay their respects to Sheldon Adelson by lighting Ner Neshama outside the Israeli-American Council clubhouse on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Lior Gal, left, embraces Neville Pokroy as they pay their respects to Sheldon Adelson by lighting Ner Neshama outside the Israeli-American Council clubhouse on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. Both members of the IAC Las Vegas Regional Council, Gal knew Adelson for 24 years and Pokroy had been his friend for decades. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Members of the Jewish community came out to the Israeli-American Council clubhouse Sunday to pay their respects to Sheldon Adelson, the longtime chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., who died Jan. 11 at age 87.

Adelson was one of the most successful luxury resort developers, philanthropists and political influencers of his generation. Adelson died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was buried in Jerusalem on Friday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson.

