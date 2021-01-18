Jewish community remembers Sheldon Adelson in Las Vegas tribute — VIDEO
The Las Vegas chapter of the Israeli-American Council held a drive-through lighting of Ner Neshama in remembrance of the resort developer, who died Jan. 11 at age 87.
Members of the Jewish community came out to the Israeli-American Council clubhouse Sunday to pay their respects to Sheldon Adelson, the longtime chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., who died Jan. 11 at age 87.
Adelson was one of the most successful luxury resort developers, philanthropists and political influencers of his generation. Adelson died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was buried in Jerusalem on Friday.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson.