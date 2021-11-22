Kenny Lee’s family, friends set vigil for Lee’s Discount Liquors CEO

Kenny Lee died in a car crash in Northern Nevada last week. He had taken over as CEO of the liquor store chain after his father, Hae Un Lee, died of cancer in August.

Friends and family of late Lee’s Discount Liquors executive Kenny Lee are planning a Las Vegas vigil Friday to honor his life after Lee was killed in a Northern Nevada car crash late last week.

The vigil will be at Lee’s Discount Liquor, 7291 W. Azure Drive, at 9:30 a.m.

“The public is invited to show up, tell their favorite Kenny Lee stories and write a message on one of the 500+ red balloons that will be released at 10:25 a.m.,” Lee’s Discount Liquor said a statement Monday afternoon.

Investigators still don’t know what caused Lee’s vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic and sideswipe a pickup truck Friday morning, Nevada Highway Patrol Lt. Jeff Howell said. They also don’t know how fast he was going.

And,while authorities don’t know for certain why Lee was traveling on U.S Highway 93 between West Wendover and Ely, Howell said the business mogul’s travels were presumably business-related.

Lee’s Discount Liquors has a location in West Wendover. An employee at the store said Lee was at the location last week.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said Lee, 53, was driving south on the highway when he veered into oncoming traffic. He was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and died at the scene.

Investigators do not suspect impairment played a role, the Highway Patrol said.

Lee’s death came just months after his father, Hae Un Lee, founder of the chain of liquor stores, died of cancer.

The Lees were fixtures in the Las Vegas community, appearing together on humorous billboards and in television advertisements.

Prominent figures in Nevada, including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, shared their thoughts after news of Kenny Lee’s death surfaced.

On Sunday morning, the Vegas Golden Knights posted a tribute to Lee on Twitter, recognizing him as a supporter of the team’s philanthropic efforts

“The Vegas Golden Knights lost a friend and supporter from our beginnings with the tragic passing of Kenny Lee,” the team said. “Kenny was not just a team partner but also a generous philanthropic supporter of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.”

Lee and his family were regulars at Golden Knights games and other events, including the team’s golf tournament and charity gala, the team wrote.

Longtime Lee’s Discount Liquor customer Chris Wang of Las Vegas said he once saw Kenny’s father, Hae Un Lee, at a Vegas Golden Knights game at T-Mobile and was amazed at how everyone gravitated to the family patriarch and well-known businessman.

“He was like a rock star,” Wang said of the elder Lee.

To learn of Hae Un’s death from cancer less than three months ago, then to hear of Kenny Lee’s death on Friday, he said, “is heartbreaking.” He said Kenny Lee was very well-known amongst liquor and bourbon enthusiasts as well.

“It’s tough to hear,” Wang said. “He was iconic in the liquor and bourbon world. Every time I came here he was always helpful. Always enthusiastic. Super energetic when it came to talking about bourbon and whiskey. I was a huge fan…I love the store and I loved supporting them.”

Lee’s Discount Liquor said in the statement issued Monday afternoon that in lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations be made in remembrance of Kenny Lee at the New Vista website. New Vista helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kenny Lee and his family have been long-time supporters of the organization.

