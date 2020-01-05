Kids enjoy Star Wars-themed event at Opportunity Village
It wasn’t far, far away, but Opportunity Village’s Galaxy Gathering was just right for a group of young fans of the Star Wars universe.
Storm Troopers and other characters roamed the Las Vegas premises at the Saturday evening event, and kids got a chance to interact with characters, color their own “light sabers,” get their faces painted, and take part in a training exercise with The Society of Light-saber Duelists UNLV.
After all that, a new adventure awaited — a chance to venture into another land — the Magical Forest.