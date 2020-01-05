Kids enjoy Star Wars-themed event at Opportunity Village

It wasn’t far, far away, but Opportunity Village’s Galaxy Gathering was just right for a group of young fans of the Star Wars universe.

Daymien Freeth, 2, is in awe of his light saber as his mom, Theresa Freeth, encourages him at the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. Freeth was learning how to duel from members of the Society of Light Saber Duelists UNLV. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Storm Troopers roam the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The troopers interacted with kids, took photos and played their role. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jaxson Evans grabs a crayon from his mom, Melissa Evans, to color his light saber handle at the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. Evans is dressed as BB-8. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Little ones wait in line to color their own light saber handle at the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Eisley Barber, 8, has a Death Star painted on her face at the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Storm Troopers and other Star Wars characters poses for photos at the Galaxy Gathering in the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Ryan Fenno, 6, duels with members of the Society of Light Saber Duelists UNLV at the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. Fenno said his favorite Star Wars character is R2-D2 because he's a robot and stuff. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Tanner Ash, 8, of Las Vegas, duels with members of the Society of Light Saber Duelists UNLV at the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A Storm Trooper does the "hype dance" for Sammy Marks, left, and Rocky Marks, right, at the Galaxy Gathering at Opportunity Village on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. Sammy Marks, 14, said he will later make the video into a TikTok. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Storm Troopers and other characters roamed the Las Vegas premises at the Saturday evening event, and kids got a chance to interact with characters, color their own “light sabers,” get their faces painted, and take part in a training exercise with The Society of Light-saber Duelists UNLV.

After all that, a new adventure awaited — a chance to venture into another land — the Magical Forest.